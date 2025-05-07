Ohio voters approve ballot issue authorizing $2.5 billion in bonds over 10 years for infrastructure

Under the measure, up to $250 million of the total general obligation bonds authorized can be issued each year over 10 years, creating an estimated 35,000 construction jobs.

The Strong Ohio Communities Coalition, a gathering of business, labor and civic organizations supported the measure, which attracted no significant opposition.

Though it was listed on the ballot as Issue 2, Tuesday's ballot measure was the first and only statewide issue to appear. That's the result of a new numbering system approved by state lawmakers after the elections of 2023 and 2024 featured several ballot issues timed close together and called either Issue 1 or Issue 2. Ohio's next statewide ballot question will be labeled Issue 3.