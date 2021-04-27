Ohio will allow changes to gender on birth certificates

Instead, the agency is working on a process for people to request the change and expects to have it in place by June 1, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday, citing a court filing made Thursday.

The court ruling issued last December came in response to a lawsuit brought by four transgender people. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found the state's rule that prohibited making a change to a person's gender on their birth certificate was unconstitutional. The rule was made by the health department and the Office of Vital Statistics.