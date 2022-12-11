Ohio wins 81-79 against Youngstown State with buzzer beater

Wilson's heroics were set up when Dwayne Cohill drilled a long 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds lef to tie the score at 78, capping Youngstown's rally from a 16-point deficit in the second half.

Wilson was on the edge of the lane when he caught an inbounds pass from halfcourt. He spun to his right and powered up a shot through good defense can crashed to the floor as the ball bounced on the rim.