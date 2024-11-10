Ohio wins 82-76 against UNC Asheville

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton's 19 points helped Ohio defeat UNC Asheville 82-76 on Saturday night.
Clayton had three blocks for the Bobcats (1-1). Shereef Mitchell added 12 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Elmore James shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
Josh Banks finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-2). Fletcher Abee added 20 points for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon had 14 points and six rebounds.
Ohio went into halftime ahead of UNC Asheville 42-34.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
