Ohio wins 85-61 over Buffalo

news
35 minutes ago
Dwight Wilson and Elmore James scored 15 points each to help Ohio defeat Buffalo 85-61 on Tuesday night

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson and Elmore James scored 15 points each to help Ohio defeat Buffalo 85-61 on Tuesday night.

Wilson added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Mid-American Conference). James was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance). Jaylin Hunter recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Bulls (12-14, 6-7) were led by Jonnivius Smith, who posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Curtis Jones also scored 14 points for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams finished with 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

