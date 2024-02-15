Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son she may have harmed now faces charges

According to court records, Maye held her hand over her husband's mouth when he tried to make the 911 call, saying she “had a plan.” Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert for her and the child was issued two hours later.

Maye's vehicle was found unoccupied around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb that is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) from Columbus.

Maye has been the boy's foster mother since May 2023. The child's biological family was notified that he was missing, authorities said.