Ohioan charged in US Capitol siege gets 2 years probation

Justin Stoll, of Wilmington, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to transmitting a threat to injure. Authorities allege Stoll breached the security barricades at the Capitol, but did not enter the building on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Stoll attended the rally and eventually went with other rioters past police barricades that had been torn down. He recorded videos showing this and posted them online.