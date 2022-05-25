Ohio’s high court rejects latest GOP-drawn Statehouse maps

“The federal court provided the Republican commission members not only a roadmap of how to avoid discharging their duties but also a green light to further delay these proceedings" by stating its intentions, she wrote.

A 2015 constitutional amendment, passed overwhelmingly by voters, required the commission to at least attempt to avoid partisan favoritism and to try to proportionally distribute districts to reflect Ohio’s political makeup, which is split at about 54% Republican, 46% Democrat.

Republicans have argued the set of maps they resubmitted met those requirements.

O’Connor, who must leave the court Dec. 31 due to age limits, again provided a pivotal swing vote in Wednesday's ruling, joining the court’s three Democrats in a victory for national voting-rights and Democratic groups. O’Connor had joined Democrats in court rulings against the first four sets of legislative maps and against the state’s congressional district map.