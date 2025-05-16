Ohio's Republican attorney general suspends his campaign for governor after Trump backed a rival

Yost, 68, did not immediately endorse his chief rival, after last week suggesting the state GOP had engaged in “a premature coronation of an untested candidate.” However, he hinted at realizing he was at an increasing disadvantage.

Yost praised the people of Ohio, but said it had become “apparent that a steep climb to the nomination for governor has become a vertical cliff.”

He continued, “I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important.”

It is unclear what the withdrawal might mean for Yost's political career. He will be too old to run for the Ohio Supreme Court seat that's up next year, where age limits are in place.

Yost told supporters, however, that he will keep serving Ohioans “perhaps for quite a while yet.”

For Ramaswamy, the former co-chair of the president's Department of Government Efficiency initiative who sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024, it represents another positive development in his fast-paced campaign to lock in the lead for the state's top political office.

In a state that strongly supported Trump three times, Ramaswamy's close relationship with the president has translated into packed crowds at county Lincoln Day dinners and a successful push for the state GOP's state central committee to endorse him over Yost and Appalachian entrepreneur Heather Hill nearly a year before the primary.

Still, the field may not be set. Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, a popular former Ohio State football coach, said last week that he hasn't ruled running. The filing deadline for the race is Feb. 4.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is term-limited, pointed out that the nearly a year before the primary is a "lifetime" in politics. He picked Tressel after appointing the presumptive frontrunner to succeed him as governor, former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, to serve the remainder of Vice President JD Vance's Senate term.

Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who helped lead Ohio through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the only announced Democrat in the race.

However, Yost said in his email that former Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is in the midst of a "comeback attempt" that represents "a real and present danger to Ohio's prosperity."

“Sherrod Brown and the risky progressive ideas of his party will unwind all of the good that the last 15 years of Republican leadership has brought,” he wrote. “This is a time to protect Ohio, not a time for a family squabble.”

A message seeking comment was left with a representative of Brown.

Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Katie Seewer said Yost referencing Brown just shows that Republicans believe Democrats will be a threat next year.

She said of Yost's withdrawal: “At least he's doing what's best for Ohio.”