O'Hoppe homers in 4th straight game, Soler also connects in Angels' 6-2 win over Guardians

Logan O’Hoppe homered in his fourth consecutive game, and Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking shot in the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler, right, is congratulated by Logan O'Hoppe, center, after hitting a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges kneels at the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe homered in his fourth consecutive game, and Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking shot in the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Kyren Paris also homered for the Angels, who have won six of eight after taking two of three from Cleveland in their only home series during the first three weeks of the season. Los Angeles plays 15 of its first 18 away from home.

O’Hoppe became the first catcher in Angels history to homer in four straight games when he connected leading off the second inning. He went deep at St. Louis last Wednesday before homering in all three games against Cleveland.

Kyle Manzardo homered for the Guardians, who finished 3-6 on their season-opening trip after losing five of the last six in Southern California.

Tyler Anderson gave up two runs over five innings for the Angels, yielding one hit and four walks. Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0) pitched the sixth.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth and recorded his 1,225th strikeout as a reliever, matching Lee Smith for fifth in baseball history.

Luis Ortiz (0-2) allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings for Cleveland.

Tim Anderson had an RBI single in the second after O'Hoppe's homer. Los Angeles added runs on sacrifice flies by Luis Rengifo and Soler in the seventh.

Key moment

Soler's second homer in two days was a 397-foot shot off Ortiz.

Key stat

Tim Anderson, the two-time All-Star attempting to recharge his career with LA, drove in three runs in one series for the first time since July 2022.

Up next

Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start for the Angels on Tuesday at Tampa Bay. Ben Lively (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday for the Guardians' home opener against the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

