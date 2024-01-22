Oilers bring win streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of 13 straight games.

Edmonton has a 13-6-1 record in home games and a 26-15-1 record overall. The Oilers have a 23-7-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Columbus has gone 5-9-5 in road games and 14-22-9 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 6-8-5 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 43 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has scored 11 goals with eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 10-0-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.