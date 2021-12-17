Oilers end 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Blue Jackets

Puljujarvi added a second goal, tapping in a nice feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins into a wide open net for his 10th of the season.

Edmonton is 10-0 this season when scoring first in a game.

Perlini stripped a puck and sent it on net at the 11-minute mark of the first. Ryan tucked the rebound through Merzlikins’ legs.

Perlini blasted home a rebound from the slot at 16:41 of the third for his first of the season.

Korpisalo started the third period in the Columbus net.

The Blue Jackets spoiled Skinner’s shutout bid on their 30th shot, 6:28 into the third period as Nyquist chipped in a rebound.

Columbus closed within 4-2 when Danforth gathered a rebound and scored on the backhand with just over three minutes left.

Edmonton secured the victory when Foegele scored into an empty net.

NOTES: Out with injuries for the Oilers were Mike Smith (lower body), Slater Koekkoek (lower body), Kris Russell (upper body) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed); while Devin Shore joined Ryan McLeod and head coach Dave Tippett on COVID-19 protocol. ... Missing from the Columbus lineup were Dean Kukan (upper body), Patrik Laine (upper body) and Adam Boqvist (upper body).

UP NEXT

Columbus: At Buffalo Sabres on Monday in the last of a four-game trip. The Blue Jackets had their scheduled game in Calgary on Saturday postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Flames.

Edmonton: At Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

