Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 40 goals and 48 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 31 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mattias Janmark: day to day (illness), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.