Ojeda and Orlando City visit Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +127, Orlando City SC +176, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Martin Ojeda leads Orlando City into a matchup with Cincinnati fresh off of a two-goal showing against Nashville.

Cincinnati is 11-9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference with 174 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game.

Orlando is 8-6-9 in conference games. Ojeda paces the second-ranked scoring team in the league with 16 goals. Orlando has scored 58.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has scored 17 goals and added 10 assists for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Ojeda has scored 16 goals and added 11 assists for Orlando. Luis Muriel has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-2-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: None listed.

Orlando: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.