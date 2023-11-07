Oklahoma City plays Cleveland in non-conference play

Oklahoma City hosts Cleveland in non-conference play
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City and Cleveland play in non-conference action.

Oklahoma City went 40-42 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The Thunder averaged 20.7 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 37.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.7 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 108-105 on Oct. 27, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 34 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (back).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

