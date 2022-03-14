Oklahoma, Dayton, SMU, Texas A&M headline NIT field

Among the other top seeds, Oklahoma (18-15) will host Missouri State (23-10 in the first round; SMU (23-8) will host Nicholls (21-11) and Texas A&M (23-11) will host Alcorn (17-16).

Only the top half of the 32-team field was seeded. The bottom 16 were placed in brackets as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

Texas A&M was considered a big snub by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Other notable snubs in the NIT field include Wake Forest (23-9), which will host Towson (25-8); Xavier (18-13), which will host Cleveland State (20-10); BYU (22-10), which will host Long Beach State (20-12); and VCU (21-9), which will host Princeton (23-5).

First-round games will be played March 15-16 and the second round from March 19-20. The tournament then moves to Madison Square Garden in New York for the semifinals on March 29 and the championship on March 31.

