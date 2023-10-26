Oklahoma State takes 3-game win streak into game vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati (2-5, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Oklahoma State by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State has won three straight to move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12. Now, the Cowboys are in position to make a run at a spot in the conference championship game. They have found their offensive rhythm since moving to Alan Bowman at quarterback. They must be careful not to overlook Cincinnati with rival and conference leader Oklahoma up next week. The Bearcats seek their first Big 12 win ever and look to snap a five-game losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati run game vs. Oklahoma State defensive front. Cincinnati ranks 10th nationally with 214.9 yards rushing per game. Corey Kiner leads the way with 563 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State is 81st out of 133 programs in rushing defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: QB Emory Jones. He ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 270.3 yards of total offense per game. He's a dual threat, having passed for 1,484 yards and rushed for 408.

Oklahoma: RB Ollie Gordon II. He ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns last week at West Virginia. He has 566 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage the past two weeks and now ranks fifth nationally with 116.6 yards rushing per game. He has been named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week for two straight weeks. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games.

FACTS & FIGURES

It's Oklahoma State's Homecoming Game. ... The teams will meet for the first time since 1983. In their only matchup in Stillwater, Cincinnati defeated Oklahoma State 22-9 in 1959. ... Cincinnati ranks 18th nationally in rushing defense, surrendering just 100.7 yards per game. ... Cincinnati's Xzavier Henderson has 38 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. ... Oklahoma State ranks fourth nationally in fourth-down defense, allowing just a 21.4% conversion rate. ... Oklahoma State K Alex Hale ranks second nationally with 17 made field goals.

