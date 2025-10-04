Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis leaves game after headfirst collision with brick barrier

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday's game against Kent State in the first quarter after hitting his head on a brick barrier following an attempt at a catch.

A pass by Michael Hawkins Jr. was a bit overthrown in the back of the end zone, and Lewis' momentum took him headfirst into the unpadded wall behind the field. Lewis lay motionless on the grass before being attended to. After about 10 minutes, he was strapped onto a stretcher. The team ran over to him and created a path before he was carted off.