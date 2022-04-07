BreakingNews
Older brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah found dead

FILE - Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the tragic death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker for William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother.

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the 23-year-old's death as a possible homicide.

According to a release from Hampton Police, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found Joshua's body inside the residence as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

A former high school teammate of Owusu-Koramoah’s told The Virginian-Pilot he was set to meet his friend for breakfast Tuesday and became concerned when he was late.

“It was automatically heartbreaking when he wasn’t answering phone calls, because he was the most punctual, respectful, humble and reliable person I know,” Drew Barker told the paper.

A second-round pick by Cleveland last year, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had traveled to Ghana to help host a youth football camp. The 22-year-old former Notre Dame standout is of Ghanaian descent.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has spent part of this offseason in Northeast Ohio. On March 23, he attended the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards with teammate Greg Newsome II.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah established himself as one of Cleveland's core defensive players with a strong rookie season. He played 14 games and started 10.

