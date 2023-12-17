Olivari puts up 22 in Xavier's 75-59 win against Winthrop

Led by Quincy Olivari's 22 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Winthrop Eagles 75-59
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 22 points in Xavier's 75-59 win over Winthrop on Saturday night.

Olivari was 7 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Musketeers (6-5). Desmond Claude scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Gytis Nemeiksa finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Nick Johnson led the Eagles (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Winthrop also got 12 points from Sin'Cere McMahon. KJ Doucet also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

