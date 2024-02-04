Olivari scores career-high 43, Xavier routs DePaul 93-68

Quincy Olivari scored a career-high 43 points and Xavier romped to a 93-68 victory over DePaul
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored a career-high 43 points and Xavier romped to a 93-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday, handing the Blue Demons their 10th straight loss.

Olivari added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East Conference). Desmond Claude had 15 points and five rebounds. Dayvion McKnight scored 11.

The Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11) were led by Jaden Henley with 17 points. Churchill Abass added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. K.T. Raimey scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

