Omojafo's 24 points send Robert Morris past Youngstown State to claim Horizon title and NCAA bid

Omojafo led all five RMU starters in double figures in the scoring column. Kam Woods scored 17 points, Alvaro Folgueiras had 14, Amarion Dickerson 13 and DJ Smith 11.

Robert Morris led the whole way.

Juwan Maxey scored 23 points and Nico Galette added 21 for Youngstown State (21-13).

Robert Morris built an 11-0 lead before the Penguins responded with a 14-6 spurt to get back in it. Maxey's 3-pointer with 2:22 left before halftime reduced Youngstown State's deficit to 30-29 and the Colonials led 34-29 at halftime.

Cris Carroll made a 3 to get Youngstown State again within two at 54-52 with 11:23 remaining, but Folgueiras countered with a 3 almost two minutes later and the Penguins never got closer.

Robert Morris created safe distance outscoring the Penguins 11-5 in a four-minute stretch in which Folgueiras, Ryan Prather Jr. and Omojafo each made 3s.

Folgueiras' 3 with 2:33 left gave Robert Morris its largest lead at 78-65.

Youngstown State is 0-4 in conference tournament championships.

