O'Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

Crum threw for 89 yards before he was replaced by Collin Schlee in the fourth quarter. Schlee scored on a 1-yard run with about eight minutes left to cut it to 34-10.

Achane displayed the speed that allows him to double as a sprinter on Texas A&M’s track team when he ran 63 yards for a touchdown that extended the lead to 27-3 with about four minutes remaining in the third. He added a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth and finished with 124 yards rushing.

Isaiah Spiller had 113 yards rushing for the Aggies and Smith had 100 yards receiving.

King found Caleb Chapman for a 53-yard gain on the possession after Achane's first TD, but King's pass was tipped and intercepted by Khalib Jones two plays later to end the drive.

Smith’s second touchdown came on a 14-yard reception that made it 34-3 with about 11 minutes left.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead when Smith grabbed a 4-yard pass from King on the first drive.

Kent State cut the lead to 4 on a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Glass before Seth Small kicked a 49-yard field goal for Texas A&M to make it 10-3.

King has interceptions on consecutive possessions in the second quarter with the second one giving the Golden Flashes the ball at their 36. Kent State had a chance to tie it on the ensuing drive, but O’Neal’s first interception of the game preserved the lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

King will have to improve to get the Aggies where they want to go this season. But until he gets more comfortable, Texas A&M’s powerful running game and opportunistic defense should be enough to keep the Aggies in the win column.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M could move up a spot in next week’s poll after No. 5 Georgia beat third-ranked Clemson 10-3 Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kent State: Hosts VMI next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Face Colorado at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High next Saturday.

Caption Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) juggles the ball before making a first down catch against Kent State safety C.J. Holmes (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (34) and defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) after a short run during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) has the ball knocked away from him by Kent State cornerback Montre Miller, left, for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Kent State running back Bryan Bradford (31) leaps over Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) sacks Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) escapes a tackle by Kent State safety Dean Clark (3) as he races for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman (81) catches a pass as Kent State cornerback Montre Miller (21) defends during the during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Kent State linebacker Khalib Johns, left, intercepts a pass meant for Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) is tackled by Kent State safety C.J. Holmes (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as Kent State linebacker A.J. Musolino tries to tackle him during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft

Caption Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) passes downfield against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Credit: Sam Craft Credit: Sam Craft