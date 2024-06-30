Orellano's goal leads Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Dallas in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Luca Orellano scored the only goal of the match and FC Cincinnati defeated FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Early in the second half, Orellano brought the ball up the right side, then cut to the middle at the top of the box before blasting a shot past Dallas keeper Maarten Paes.

The goal stood up as Cincinnati limited Dallas FC's scoring chances.

Dallas attempted 16 shots, with only two shots on goal. Roman Celentano made two saves for Cincinnati and Paes had one for Dallas.

Cincinnati attempted six shots, two on goal.

Cincinnati (13-4-3) stays on the road to play D.C. United on Wednesday. Dallas (5-10-5) will host the Portland Timbers for a holiday match on Thursday.

Cincinnati won Supporters' Shield for most points last season and trail Inter Miami by two points with a match in hand for the award this season. Inter Miami defeated Nashville 2-1 to maintain the lead over Cincinnati.

