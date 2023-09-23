Orioles aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Guardians

Baltimore Orioles (95-59, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (74-81, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, two strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.26 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -141, Guardians +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 74-81 overall and 41-36 at home. The Guardians are 39-20 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Baltimore is 95-59 overall and 50-29 in road games. The Orioles have a 71-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 35 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .276 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Bo Naylor: day-to-day (thumb), Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.