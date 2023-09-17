Orioles and Rays both clinch playoff berths when Rangers lose to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays clinched postseason berths Sunday during the ninth inning of their game when the Texas Rangers lost at the Cleveland Guardians.

Texas' loss ensured Baltimore and Tampa Bay would each gain at least a wild card in the American League.

Baltimore reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Tampa Bay is in the postseason for the fifth straight year.

___

