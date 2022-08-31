Orioles call up top prospect Gunnar Henderson from minors

Henderson, the game's No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America, joins a Baltimore team that is three games out of the final wild card in the American League. A year after losing 110 games, the Orioles have been ahead of schedule in their rebuild, thanks in part to another top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, arrived in the majors earlier this season. Henderson was a second-round draft pick that same year. His stock has risen significantly this season. The 21-year-old shortstop hit 11 home runs in 65 games at Triple-A Norfolk.