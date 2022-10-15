dayton-daily-news logo
X

Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers

news
43 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.

The 29-year-old Garcia hit .213 last season in 47 games with the Reds. Kolozsvary made his big league debut in April. He appeared in 10 games this season and went 4 for 20 at the plate.

Head appeared in 28 games for the Marlins and Orioles this year, and Sulser appeared in 10 for the Pirates and Orioles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
‘Blink’ lights festival in Cincinnati continues through weekend
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
Report: How Jason Osborne’s tenure as Miami’ University’s provost came...
5
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top