Orioles play the Guardians after Westburg's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (8-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -185, Guardians +154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Cleveland Guardians after Jordan Westburg had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 25-16 record at home and a 49-30 record overall. The Orioles have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .459.

Cleveland has a 25-17 record on the road and a 51-26 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 25 home runs while slugging .607. Anthony Santander is 11-for-40 with six home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 21 home runs while slugging .547. Steven Kwan is 17-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .295 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.