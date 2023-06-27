X

Orioles play the Reds on home winning streak

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (41-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-29, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-3, 3.22 ERA, .89 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -141, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Baltimore has a 48-29 record overall and a 25-14 record at home. The Orioles have a 32-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 41-38 overall and 20-18 in road games. The Reds are 24-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 12 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .282 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What to know ahead of Taylor Swift tour coming to Paycor Stadium this...
2
Miami University again raises tuition for new students
3
Summer Arts Festival switches venue over incoming severe weather and...
4
Cedarville spending more than $21M this summer on campus projects
5
Movie called ‘Just Peachy’ to be filmed in Hamilton
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top