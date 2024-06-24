BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man recovered from Mad River at Eastwood MetroPark

Orioles recall outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft

The Baltimore Orioles have recalled outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad from the minor leagues prior to the start of their series with AL Central-leading Cleveland
news
26 minutes ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles recalled outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad from the minor leagues on Monday prior to the start of their series with AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Kjerstad is ranked No. 21 on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. He went 2 for 14 in seven games with the Orioles earlier this season. At Triple-A Norfolk, he's hit .300 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2024.

Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft out of Arkansas.

Baltimore designated utilityman Nick Maton for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Hamilton Hometown Heroes: Here’s how to find banner locations
2
$200M Renaissance Pointe expected to reshape Middletown I-75 corridor
3
Giant new Springfield subdivision gets city approval, criticism from...
4
Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor trailer Saturday in Clark...
5
Springfield eyes expanded outdoor drinking area
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top