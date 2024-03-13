Orioles renew contracts of AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman

Henderson will make $756,200 while in the major leagues this season and $361,600 in the unlikely event he is optioned to the minors. A unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year, the infielder hit .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year.

Henderson had a $723,200 salary last year and earned $1,428,001 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool, established in the 2022 labor contract.

Rutschman will get $760,300 while in the major leagues and $366,950 while in the minors after batting .277 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs. A first-time All-Star, Rutschman earned $733,900 last year plus $1,798,439 in the bonus pool.

Three players each were renewed from the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins.

Oakland renewed outfielder JJ Bleday ($745,000 in major leagues and $307,376 in minors), catcher Shea Langeliers ($745,000/$360,000) and second baseman Zack Gelof ($740,000/$154,839). Bledey and Langeliers each earned the $720,000 minimum last year; this year's minimum rose to $740,000.

Minnesota renewed right-hander Jhoan Durán ($747,200/$360,000), left-hander Kody Funderburk ($740,000/$120,600) and Royce Lewis ($745,700/ $363,550). Duran was renewed last year for $720,000.

Also renewed were Detroit right-hander Alex Lange ($760,600/$363,000), Cincinnati right-hander Connor Phillips ($740,000/$120,600) and Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls ($757,300/$363,800). Lange was renewed last year for $726,000.

The Los Angeles Dodgers renewed outfielder Andrew Toles ($740,000/$120,600), who hasn't played since 2018 and has been on the restricted list.

Players have the right to go to salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22% by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11. Renewals dropped from 15 last year and 16 in 2022.

