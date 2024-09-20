Orlando City brings shutout streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -137, Orlando City SC +323, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City comes into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after recording three straight shutout wins.

The Crew are 12-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are first in MLS play conceding only 28 goals.

Orlando is 8-7-7 against conference opponents. Orlando has an 8-0-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 14 goals and six assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Facundo Torres has 12 goals and three assists for Orlando. Ramiro Enrique has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Orlando: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

Orlando: David Brekalo (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.