Orlando City SC carries defensive hot streak into matchup with Columbus

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller has four goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Gyasi Zardes has eight goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 6-0-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Tesho Akindele (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.