Orlando City visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Orlando is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has two goals and two assists.

Pato has two goals and two assists for Orlando. Junior Urso has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.7 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.