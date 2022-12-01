Orlando faces Cleveland on 6-game slide

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Cavaliers won 103-92 led by 22 points from Evan Mobley, while Paolo Banchero scored 29 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Franz Wagner is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (illness), Kevin Love: out (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.