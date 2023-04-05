Orlando hosts Cleveland following Mitchell's 43-point showing

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 117-113 in the last matchup on April 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Evan Mobley is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.