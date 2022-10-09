Orlando tops Columbus 2-1, earns final playoff berth in East

Orlando City (14-14-6) beat Columbus (10-8-16) for the seventh time in the last eight meetings. Orlando City went 9-8-0 at home this season. The only other team to finish a season without a draw at home, excluding the shortened 2020 season, was the 2002 New England Revolution.

Columbus needed a win or a tie to advance. The club set a MLS record by dropping 11 points in the 90th minute or later this season — topping the previous mark by three points.