Ortiz and Wilson lead Brewers to 3-1 win over the Reds

Jared Koenig opened for Milwaukee and pitched to three batters before Wilson (4-3) took the mound with a runner at first. Wilson walked two and struck out six. The Brewers' defense helped out with two double plays.

Bryan Hudson retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth. Trevor Megill ran into trouble in the ninth, but recovered for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Megill walked Elly De La Cruz, who stole second for his 35th steal of the season, and scored on Jeimer Candelario's double. Candelario had two of Cincinnati's five hits.

Andrew Abbott (5-6) pitched four scoreless innings before two walks and Ortiz’s sixth home run of the season put Milwaukee ahead 3-0 in the fifth. Ortiz connected on a 1-1 changeup that landed in the Brewers' bullpen.

Abbott allowed four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Cincinnati played errorless baseball after committing five errors, including three by De La Cruz, during their 6-5 win Friday night.

Rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. He also hobnobbed in the Brewers' clubhouse and later with team personnel and broadcasters.

UP NEXT

RHP Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.55) pitches for the Reds and RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) goes for the Brewers when this series concludes on Sunday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

