BreakingNews
Services announced for deputy killed in double fatal crash in Preble County

Outfielder TJ Hopkins acquired by Giants from Reds

Outfielder TJ Hopkins has been acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named or cash

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
20 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder TJ Hopkins was acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Hopkins, who turns 27 on Jan. 16, was designated for assignment Thursday when the Reds cleared a roster spot after agreeing to a contract with outfielder Austin Wynns.

Hopkins made his major league debut with the Reds on June 3, drawing a ninth-inning, bases-loaded walk from Milwaukee's Devin Williams in his first plate appearance. He hit .171 (7 for 41) with one RBI in 25 games, singling off the Brewers' Julio Teheran for his first hit on June 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
3 Cincinnati men sentenced to federal prison for stealing USPS keys
2
14-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Springfield
3
Haitian immigrants face unsafe, crowded housing conditions in...
4
Interfaith group rallies in Cincinnati to call for Israel-Hamas War...
5
Coney Island to permanently close at end of year; music venue to take...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top