Ovalle leads Eastern Michigan against Ohio after 26-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Ohio after Fernanda Ovalle scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 86-76 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bobcats are 5-2 on their home court. Ohio is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Ohio averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Bella Ranallo is shooting 34.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ovalle averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Sisi Eleko is averaging 18.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.