Owusu and CF Montreal host Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +126, Montreal +195, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Prince-Osei Owusu leads CF Montreal into a matchup with Cincinnati fresh off of a two-goal showing against the Houston Dynamo.

Montreal is 1-8-4 in conference matchups. Montreal is 1-6 in one-goal games.

Cincinnati is 7-5-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Kevin Denkey leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals. Cincinnati has scored 26.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owusu has scored six goals with two assists for Montreal. Giacomo Vrioni has three goals over the past 10 games.

Denkey has 11 goals for Cincinnati. Gerardo Valenzuela has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-5-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Olger Armando Escobar Real (injured), Hennadiy Synchuk (injured), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Joel Waterman (injured), Dante Sealy (injured), Dominik Yankov (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured).

Cincinnati: Miles Robinson (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.