Pacers face the Cavaliers, seek 4th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Pacers take on Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a 9-5 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 11-5 against the rest of the division. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 30.6 assists. Tyrese Haliburton paces the Pacers with 10.9.

The Cavaliers score 112.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 120.2 the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 46.2% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 108-103 in their last matchup on March 18. Caris LeVert led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.9 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 123.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (neck), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

