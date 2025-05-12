Pacers look to secure series win over the Cavaliers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the series over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 129-109 in the last matchup on Monday. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 21 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 21.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds led by Jarrett Allen averaging 9.7.

The Pacers are 10-6 against Central Division opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.5 fast break points per game led by Bennedict Mathurin averaging 3.8.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 24.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.