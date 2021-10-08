Packers hopeful Alexander can avoid season-ending surgery

“It’s one of those things we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination (on surgery),” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “But we’re hopeful that it’ll heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

Alexander was injured during the third quarter of a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. LaFleur ruled out Alexander and center Josh Myers (finger) for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.