Packers kicker Brandon McManus sidelined against Bengals with quadriceps injury

Havrisik appeared in nine games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and went 15 of 20 on field-goal attempts and 19 of 22 on extra points. He has been part of the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

He played 10 games for the United Football League’s Dallas Renegades earlier this year and went 22 of 25 on field-goal attempts.

McManus had been listed as questionable on the Packers' injury report after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. McManus had downplayed his injury Thursday while saying he planned on playing, but he was listed among Green Bay's inactive players Sunday.

The Bengals will have All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase available after he missed practice Friday with an illness. Chase had been listed as questionable.

Chase’s availability should give 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco a major assist as he makes his Bengals debut after they acquired him from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Cincinnati defensive end Shemar Stewart, the Bengals' rookie first-round pick, will miss a fourth straight game due to an ankle injury.

The Bengals' other inactive players are cornerback Marco Wilson, guard Dylan Fairchild, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Cam Grandy and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.

For the Packers (2-1-1), cornerback Kamal Hadden, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and offensive lineman Anthony Belton joined McManus on the inactive list. Wyatt is dealing with a knee injury and Belton has an ankle issue.

