dayton-daily-news logo
X

Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Caption
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

news
1 hour ago
The Green Bay Packers have placed star cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.

The Packers announced the move Saturday.

Alexander hurt a shoulder Sunday in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could "be back with us in a matter of weeks."

The injury leaves the Packers (3-1) without their best cornerback. Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.

In other moves, the Packers activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game at Cincinnati (3-1).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield
2
Drive-through memorial held today for Springfield post commander
3
One flown to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Springfield
4
Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County
5
Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top