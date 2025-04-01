Padres host the Guardians on 5-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); Padres: Michael King (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Guardians +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Padres slugged .420 with a .324 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 on the road a season ago. The Guardians slugged .395 with a .703 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.