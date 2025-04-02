Padres host the Guardians on 6-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, three strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -175, Guardians +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego had a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.1.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 on the road a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.61 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.