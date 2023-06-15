X

Padres play the Guardians on home winning streak

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (31-36, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (33-34, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

San Diego has a 33-34 record overall and a 17-18 record in home games. The Padres are 26-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has gone 15-19 in road games and 31-36 overall. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-40 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .286 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles and eight home runs. Will Brennan is 13-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘may stop by’ Taylor Swift concerts at...
2
Company making $2.3M investment into downtown Camden
3
Miami University librarians join union with teachers, professors
4
Person’s arm severed in West Chester dog attack, 911 caller says
5
Seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top